* Q3 revenue $1.03 bln vs est $1.05 bln
* Cuts upper end of 2015 home sales forecast
* Shares fall as much as 2.6 pct
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Aug 25 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported lower-than-expected
third-quarter revenue as a lull in demand last year meant that
it handed over fewer homes in the quarter, and the company
narrowed its 2015 home sales forecast.
Shares of Toll Brothers, which builds homes that can cost
upward of $2 million, fell as much as 2.6 percent in early
trading on Tuesday.
U.S. housing demand softened in the last few months of 2014
due to a slight increase in mortgage rates and a weak economy,
leading to lower orders during the period. Builders take 9-12
months to complete construction after an order and only book
revenue after handing over a home.
Latest data, however, points to a pick up in the housing
recovery this year. Housing starts rose to a near eight-year
high in July, while homebuilder sentiment touched its highest in
almost a decade.
Toll Brothers said orders rose 12 percent to 1,479 homes in
the third quarter ended July 31 at an average price of $834,000,
the highest in the company's history. (bit.ly/1MKsFSo)
Orders have risen 16 percent so far in the quarter started
August, the company said.
"This housing recovery appears to be built on a very solid
foundation," Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said in a
statement.
The world's No. 1 home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc
reported strong results for the past quarter, buoyed by
the housing recovery.
Toll Brothers targets customers who typically make at least
$100,000 a year and are therefore less affected by slight
changes in interest rates.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest
rate this year, but growing worries about China recently have
led most traders to lower expectations of an increase in
September.
Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers now expects to
sell 5,350-5,650 homes in 2015, compared with its previous
forecast of 5,300-5,900. The company, however, raised the lower
end of its 2015 average selling price forecast.
"As we approach the next stage of the recovery, we expect
Toll will outperform," UBS analyst Susan Maklari said.
Toll Brothers' revenue fell 2.7 percent to $1.03 billion,
missing the average analyst estimate of $1.05 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income fell 32 percent.
Toll Brothers' shares fell to a low of $37.07, before
recovering to trade down 0.2 percent at $37.94. Up to Monday's
close of $38.06, the stock had risen about 11 percent this year.
(Editing by Robin Paxton and Savio D'Souza)