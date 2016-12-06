MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 U.S. luxury homes builder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 29.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher home sales and an increase in average selling prices.
The company said its revenue rose to $1.86 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from $1.44 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $114.4 million, or 67 cents per share, from $147.2 million, or 80 cents per share. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
