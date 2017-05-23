May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.

The company said its net income rose to $124.6 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $89.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 22.2 percent to $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)