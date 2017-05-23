UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
The company said its net income rose to $124.6 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $89.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 22.2 percent to $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts