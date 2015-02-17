Feb 18 Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest freight and logistics firm, said on Wednesday it has agreed a A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover offer from Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T.

The A$9.04 offer price is a 49 percent premium on Tuesday's closing price of A$6.08. Toll's board said it was a "compelling transaction" and recommended unanimously that shareholders accept the offer.

Under the proposed deal, Toll management will remain in place with Chief Executive Brian Kruger reporting to Japan Post Chief Executive Toru Takahashi. ($1 = 1.2798 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Alison Williams)