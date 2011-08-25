* Conditions stabilising, outlook hard to predict

* Focus remains on strategic growth

* Shares rise 4 pct in higher market (Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Aug 25 Australian logistics firm Toll Group , which has endured tough times in its home market, cheered investors on Thursday, saying business conditions were stabilising and reporting annual profit a touch above market forecasts.

Toll shares jumped 6 percent after it reported a 3.7 percent rise in net profit as revenue from new acquisitions helped offset adverse weather that depressed second-half earnings.

The company said the outlook was challenging to predict but conditions looked like they were stabilising.

"We will continue to focus on our strategic growth path, achieving the necessary scale in Toll Global Forwarding, incrementally improving the performance of Footwork Express in Japan and continuing to grow our exposure to the strong resources sector," Chief Executive Paul Little said.

Little, who has overseen the Toll's rapid growth over two decades, is stepping down from the top job in January.

Net profit was A$294.8 million ($309.2 million) for the year ended June 30, up from A$284.4 million a year ago and compared with analysts' consensus forecast of A$285.98 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Automotive logistics were impacted by tough economic conditions in Australia, while its global forwarding operations completed bolt-on acquisitions in the year, boosting revenues.

In recent years, Little's focus has been on expanding in Asia where Toll wants to triple its global forwarding business to about A$3 billion over three years.

Toll declared a final dividend of 13.5 cents.

Toll shares, which have underperformed the wider market by about 20 percent in the last 12 months, were trading 6.3 percent higher at A$4.58 in mid-morning trade. The broader market was 1.0 percent higher.

($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith)