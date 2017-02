Oct 26 Australian logistics firm Toll Group said it expects local conditions in both the retail and industrial sectors to remain challenging.

The coming weeks in the lead up to Christmas would be an important influence on Toll's profit result for the first half of the year and that was still very difficult to predict, Toll told shareholders on Wednesday.

Toll said in August business conditions were stabilising.

Shares in Toll closed Tuesday at A$4.81, off a year low of A$3.70 touched in August. The stock traded as high as A$6.73 a year ago. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)