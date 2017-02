SYDNEY Aug 25 Australian logistics firm Toll Group posted a 3.7 percent rise in full-year net profit as it grew some businesses despite challenging market conditions.

Net profit was A$294.8 million ($309.2 million) from A$284.4 million a year ago.

The result compared to analyst consensus forecasts of A$285.98 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toll said the outlook was challenging to predict but there were signs conditions were stabilising.

Toll shares, which have underperformed the wider market by about 20 percent in the last 12 months, closed on Wednesday at A$4.32. ($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)