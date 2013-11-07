Nov 6 Luxury homes builder Toll Brothers Inc said it will buy the home building business of Shapell Industries Inc for about $1.60 billion in cash, to expand its presence in California.

Shapell's land portfolio, which Toll Brothers is acquiring, consists of about 5,200 home sites, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)