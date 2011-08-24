* Q3 EPS 25 cents vs year-earlier 16 cents
* Q3 revenue $394.3 mln vs Street view $403.6 mln
* New orders up 2 pct, below Street; cancellations rise
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Luxury homebuilder Toll
Brothers Inc (TOL.N) reported tepid quarterly order growth and
a rise in cancellations and warned that stock market volatility
and economic uncertainty continue to weigh on homebuyer
confidence.
Toll, which builds higher-end single-family homes, said on
Wednesday that contracts for new homes signed in the latest
quarter rose 2 percent in both dollars and unit terms,
disappointing analysts and signaling that even affluent
homebuyers are hesitant.
Order cancellations rose to 7.4 percent from 6.2 percent.
"Nothing shows you the consumer is getting skittish more
than tepid orders and higher cancellations," said Demir Gjokaj,
senior homebuilder and real estate analyst with ITG Investment
Research. He was expecting an 18 percent rise in orders, while
Wall Street analysts on average forecast 12 percent.
Toll's clientele of affluent homebuyers -- who have had an
easier time landing mortgages -- and its focus on the U.S.
Northeast from Washington to Boston, where the real estate
market has proven more resilient, should be a buffer. That
could make the modest rise in orders indicative of a broader
malaise.
"The luxury consumer is pulling back," Gjokaj said, raising
the possibility that homebuilders may have to cut prices if
demand does not start showing more vigor.
Toll's revenue in the fiscal third quarter, ended July 31,
fell 13.2 percent to $394.3 million, missing the average Wall
Street estimate of $403.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Deliveries fell 14 percent to 693 homes. Net signed
contracts climbed 2 percent to $406.7 million.
STOCK MARKET NOT HELPING
Toll, based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, said it now expects
to deliver between 2,475 and 2,675 homes in the fiscal year
ending in late October, compared with an earlier forecast of
2,300 to 2,800.
That implies between 620 and 820 deliveries in the current
quarter, with Toll estimating the homes will go on average for
between $555,000 and $570,000.
Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said in a statement that
renewed economic volatility was contributing to homebuyers'
continued anxiety.
"The stock market gyrations, the budget impasse and the
U.S. government bond rating downgrade are certainly not helping
consumer confidence," Yearley said.
A U.S. Commerce Department report on Tuesday showed new
single-family home sales slipped 0.7 percent in July to an
annual rate of 298,000, the lowest since February.
Net income in the third quarter was $42.1 million, or 25
cents a share, up from $27.3 million, or 16 cents a share, a
year earlier. Most of the profit in the latest quarter came
from a reversal of previously accrued state and federal taxes.
Shares in the company, whose rivals include KBHome (KBH.N),
PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) and D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N), were up 14
cents to $14.88 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; additional reporting by
Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni
Menon and John Wallace)