BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval from USFDA for clobetasol propionate ointment
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury U.S. homebuilder, reported a more than 10-fold jump in quarterly profit as the U.S. housing market recovers.
Revenue soared 52 percent to $643.7 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.
Net income rose to $45.6 million, or 25 cents per share from $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73