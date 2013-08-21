Aug 21 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 24 percent increase in revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices.

Average selling price rose 13 percent to $651,000 for the third-quarter and orders increased 26 percent to 1,405 units.

Net income fell to $46.6 million, or 26 cents per share, from $61.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $689.2 million.