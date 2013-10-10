LONDON Oct 10 Former trader Tom Hayes, who is
facing criminal charges for the alleged manipulation of Libor
interest rates, has changed law firms weeks before he is due
back in a London court.
Hayes, a former trader at Citigroup and UBS,
has switched to British law firm Garstangs Burrows Bussin from
Fulcrum Chambers, Lydia Jonson, his former lawyer at Fulcrum,
said in an email. Garstangs Burrows Bussin did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Hayes, 33, is expected to indicate how he intends to plea to
eight counts of conspiracy to defraud at the London court
hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Hayes, who has also been charged by the U.S. Department for
Justice, and two former RP Martin brokers are the first
individuals to be brought to court over a scandal that has
become a symbol for the financial industry's self-serving
excesses.
Prosecutors allege Hayes manipulated Libor benchmark
interest rates, which are used as a benchmark for more than $300
trillion of products from derivatives to home loans, with staff
from 10 leading banks and brokers over four years.
To date, U.S. and British authorities have charged seven men
in connection with Libor rigging, and Britain's Serious Fraud
Office told Reuters last week it is poised to charge more.
As well as Hayes, U.S. prosecutors have charged Swiss-based
former UBS trader Roger Darin and three former staff at
interdealer broker ICAP ; New Zealand-based Darrell Read,
his British-based supervisor Daniel Wilkinson and cash broker
Colin Goodman.