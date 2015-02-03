Feb 3 TOM TAILOR Holding AG :

* Closes fiscal year 2014 with profitable growth

* Increases group sales in 2014 to 932 million euros ($1 billion)

* Sales and earnings forecast for 2014 confirmed

* FY EBITDA rose by more than 10 percent compared to previous year

* For first time following acquisition of Bonita in 2012, Tom Tailor Group generated in FY a positive group net income again