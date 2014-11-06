Nov 6 Tom Tailor :

* Tom Tailor says group significantly increases profitability and cash flow

* Says outlook for business year 2014 adjusted due to unfavourable weather conditions

* Now expecting FY group sales of between 925 million euros and 935 million euros versus previously 950 million euros

* Sees FY recurring EBITDA margin of between 9.2 pct to 9.7 pct versus previously at around 10 pct