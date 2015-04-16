FRANKFURT, April 16 German fashion group Tom Tailor posted an overall 1.8 percent like-for-like retail sales growth in the first quarter, helped by an improvement at its struggling Bonita brand.

The company said in preliminary figures that Bonita, which is aimed at the over-40s, increased like-for-like sales by 7.4 percent, its first rise in five quarters.

