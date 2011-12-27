BRIEF-Qatar's United Development FY profit falls
* FY net profit 623 million riyals vs 690 million riyals year ago
SEOUL Dec 27 South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy ailing Tomato Savings Bank, without specifying the value of the deal.
Shinhan was picked the preferred bidder to salvage Tomato Savings Bank in November, beating out Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd.
South Korea temporarily closed more than a dozen savings banks this year, including major players Jeil and Tomato Savings Bank as the sector grapples with deteriorating asset quality due to bad construction loans. Some have already reopened after successful auctions.
Although savings banks only account for only 2.8 percent of the overall financial industry, their debt debacle outraged thousands of depositors and led to a wider crackdown on corruption in the sector. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY net profit 1.61 billion riyals versus 3.06 billion riyals year ago
