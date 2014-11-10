Nov 10 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Says at 54.9 million euros, consolidated revenue for Q3 of 2014 was 8.7 percent up on figure of 50.5 million euros for same period in 2013

* Says revenue for first nine months rose by 8.4 percent from 140.7 million euros in 2013 to 152.5 million euros in current year

* Says group EBITDA for Q3 of 2014 comes to 6.2 million euros, up 63.2 percent on corresponding figure of 3.8 million euros for 2013

* Says EBITDA for first nine months of 2014 stands at 15.2 million euros, a rise of 20.6 percent on total for same period in previous year of 12.6 million euros

* Group EBIT rose by 91.3 percent in Q3 of 2014 to reach 4.4 million euros compared with 2.3 million euros in same quarter of 2013

* Says outlook for positive revenue development in Q4 of 2014 is good

* Says should generate further pleasing results, especially in travel segment

* Says Q3 earnings after taxes were 3.0 million euros, equivalent to a rise of 200 percent compared with previous year's Q3 figure of 1.0 million euros

* Says earnings after taxes for first nine months of 2014 were 70.0 percent higher at 3.4 million euros (nine months 2013: 2.0 million euros)