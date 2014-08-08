Aug 8 Tomorrow Focus AG : * Says at EUR 97.6 million, adjusted consolidated revenue in first half of

2014 was up by 8.2 pct * Says H1 EBITDA rose by 2.8 pct to EUR 9.0 million compared to the

previous year's figure of EUR 8.7 million * Says adjusted consolidated revenue for Q2 showed year-on-year rise of 9.8

percent from EUR 45.0 million in 2013 to EUR 49.4 million * Says H1 EBIT stood at EUR 5.1 million compared with EUR 5.6 million in the

previous year * Says earnings after taxes ended the first half-year period 68.5 percent lower

at EUR 0.2 million * Says outlook for positive revenue development in second half of 2014 is

good