NEW YORK Oct 28 TOMS Shoes deepened the original issue discount on its $300 million term loan B and raised the Libor spread by 75bp as volatile market conditions have made it difficult to attract loan investors to the credit, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Investors also have cited concerns about the "faddish" nature of the shoe company's products.

The term loan B is now offered at a 90-92 original issue discount (OID) and the spread increased to LIB+550.

Price guidance was set at LIB+475. The OID was set at 99 with 101 soft call protection for six months. The 1 percent Libor floor is unchanged.

Jefferies is arranging the loan, which funds the footwear company's buyout by private equity sponsor Bain Capital and company founder and CEO Blake Mycoskie.

Jefferies declined to comment.

Syndication of the six-year loan launched to investors on October 9 at a time when global volatility spiked and produced more challenging market conditions for borrowers. The company also came to market as U.S. retailers posted poor earnings for the third quarter.

Investor demands for sweeter terms on leveraged loans have resulted in a variety of changes to deals considered to be weaker credits.

The transaction also includes a $60 million asset-based facility. The commitment deadline for lenders was initially set for October 23.

The acquisition values the footwear company at $625 million, representing a purchase price multiple of approximately 8.7 times, said sources.

Pro forma the transaction leverage will be roughly 4.2 times. Bain will own a 50 percent stake in the footwear company. (Editing By Lynn Adler, Michelle Sierra)