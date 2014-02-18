FRANKFURT Feb 18 Tom Tailor Holding AG : * Says the group boosted its sales in fiscal year 2013 by 44.1 pct to EUR 907.2

mln * Said it increased its recurring EBITDA by 16.1 percent to EUR 77.2 mln eur in

fiscal 2013 * Says recurring EBITDA remained below the target range of EUR 85-95 million

EUR due to disappointing christmas sales * Says for fiscal 2014, aims at sales of more than EUR 950 million eur and a

recurring EBITDA margin of around 10 percent