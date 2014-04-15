UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 15 Tom Tailor Holding AG : * Says Tom Tailor retail achieves increase in like-for-like sales by 9.6% * Says the current results for the first quarter confirm the targets for our
two brands * Says significantly improves its gross profit margin by 8.6 percentage points
to 69.3% * Says increased sales of its two retail segments Tom Tailor and bonita by 5.1%
to EUR 127.6 million in Q1
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources