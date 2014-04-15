FRANKFURT, April 15 Tom Tailor Holding AG : * Says Tom Tailor retail achieves increase in like-for-like sales by 9.6% * Says the current results for the first quarter confirm the targets for our

two brands * Says significantly improves its gross profit margin by 8.6 percentage points

to 69.3% * Says increased sales of its two retail segments Tom Tailor and bonita by 5.1%

to EUR 127.6 million in Q1