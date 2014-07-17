July 17 Tom Tailor Holding AG : * Says increases profitability * Says Tom Tailor retail grows again on a like-for-like basis in Q2 * Says bonita gross profit margin increases significantly by 4.6 percentage

points to 70.0% in Q2 * Says like-for-like growth at bonita declines in line with expectations * Says Tom Tailor Group increased its retail sales by 0.8% in the second

quarter to EUR 150.0 million