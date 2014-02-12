AMSTERDAM Feb 12 TomTom NV : * Says karel vuursteen (chairman) and rob van den bergh will be stepping down * Two new supervisory board members will be nominated following 2014 annual general meeting scheduled for 1 may * Says term of the appointments for both nominees will be four years * Says vuursteen will retire will be succeeded by peter wakkie as chairman * Says vuursteen will retire from the supervisory board at the end of his second term of office * Supervisory board will propose appointment of jacqueline tammenoms bakker, Anita Elberse as new members