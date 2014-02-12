Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMSTERDAM Feb 12 TomTom NV : * Says karel vuursteen (chairman) and rob van den bergh will be stepping down * Two new supervisory board members will be nominated following 2014 annual general meeting scheduled for 1 may * Says term of the appointments for both nominees will be four years * Says vuursteen will retire will be succeeded by peter wakkie as chairman * Says vuursteen will retire from the supervisory board at the end of his second term of office * Supervisory board will propose appointment of jacqueline tammenoms bakker, Anita Elberse as new members
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)