Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects name to Marina Wyatt not Maria Watt)
AMSTERDAM May 11 TomTom's chief financial officer will leave in July after a decade at the Dutch navigation company, it said in a statement on Monday.
No successor was named for Marina Wyatt and no reason was provided for her departure.
Wyatt will join London-based UBM plc.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order