Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds comment from company, background)
AMSTERDAM May 11 TomTom Chief Financial Officer Marina Wyatt will leave in July after a decade at the Dutch navigation company, it said in a statement on Monday.
No successor was named for Marina Wyatt, a British national, and no reason was provided for her departure.
TomTom spokesman Taco Titulaer said the company was looking for a replacement.
Wyatt, who has been at TomTom since its 2005 stock exchange listing, will join London-based communications and events company UBM plc.
TomTom, which recently won a pair of major deals in the automotive industry, aims to become a main provider of technology for self-driving cars as it charts its way back to success after seven lean years, Chief Executive Harold Goddijn told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch,)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order