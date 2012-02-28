* Expects 2012 sales of 1.1 bln euros
* Outlook for personal navigation devices uncertain
* Q4 net profit 12 mln euros vs forecast 13 mln
* Q4 sales 357 mln euros, in line with Reuters poll
* Consumer PND Q4 sales fall 40 pct from year ago
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 Dutch digital map maker
TomTom reported a 76 percent drop in fourth-quarter
net profit as demand for its personal navigation devices (PNDs)
plummeted, and said it sees a further decline in sales this
year.
TomTom has struggled for months to overcome slumping demand
for such gadgets, which are used by car and truck drivers, as
consumers instead opt for free navigation software on their
smartphones and tablet computers.
The consumer PND unit, TomTom's biggest division, is
struggling to turn around sales and profits, while the other
TomTom businesses are far from offsetting those declines.
"The visibility in our core PND markets is limited as there
remains great uncertainty about the rate of decline of customer
demand for the category in the year ahead," TomTom said in a
statement.
"This is exacerbated by an uncertain macroeconomic climate
in our core markets," it added.
TomTom also sells real-time traffic services through its
internet-connected devices and smartphone apps, mapping data to
businesses, as well as navigation units which are built into
cars, including various Renault, Fiat and Mazda models.
Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said TomTom would focus on
those areas with the greatest potential to grow, strengthening
its position as a provider of fleet management services,
built-in navigation units, and digital maps.
TomTom reported fourth-quarter net profit of 12 million
euros, close to analysts' forecasts for 13 million euros. Group
sales fell 31 percent, while sales of consumer PNDs tumbled 40
percent.
The Dutch group competes in the PND market with Garmin
and in the commercial digital map market with Google
and Nokia Oyj, operating in an ever-tougher
consumer electronics sector.
It issued two profit warnings in 2011, in April and in June,
and announced cost cuts and a strategy shift in October, when it
revised its targets to reflect the dismal outlook for PNDs.
On Tuesday it reported full-year sales of 1.273 billion
euros and earnings per share of 0.31 euros excluding one-off
charges, and said it forecast 2012 sales of about 1.1 billion
euros and adjusted earnings per share of 0.35 euros.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)