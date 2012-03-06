BRIEF-TRADE DESK LAUNCHES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING
* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 6 Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom said on Tuesday it has agreed a seven-year deal with Chinese car-maker Qoros to supply traffic information on Qoros cars from next year.
Last month TomTom said it would team up with Chinese digital map firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd. to provide drivers in China with real-time traffic information. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)