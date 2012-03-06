AMSTERDAM, March 6 Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom said on Tuesday it has agreed a seven-year deal with Chinese car-maker Qoros to supply traffic information on Qoros cars from next year.

Last month TomTom said it would team up with Chinese digital map firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd. to provide drivers in China with real-time traffic information. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)