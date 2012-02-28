AMSTERDAM Feb 28 Dutch navigation and digital map maker TomTom reported a 76 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, dragged down by falling sales of its main consumer product, and said it expects a further decline in sales this year.

Best known for its personal navigation devices, or PNDs, which are used by car and truck drivers, TomTom has struggled for months to overcome slumping demand for such gadgets as consumers opt for free navigation software on their smartphones and tablet computers.

The consumer PND unit, TomTom's biggest division, is struggling to turn around sales and profits, while the other TomTom businesses are far from offsetting those declines.

The Dutch group also sells real-time traffic services through its internet-connected devices and smartphone apps, mapping data to businesses, as well as navigation units which are built into cars, including various Renault, Fiat and Mazda models. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)