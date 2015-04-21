(Adds comments from CEO, share price rise)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 21 TomTom, the Dutch
satellite navigation and mapping company, reported a loss for
the first quarter of 2015 on Tuesday but its chief executive
forecast a significant rise in sales beginning in 2016 after
recent client wins.
Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said recent deals with
vehicle makers Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Co
, Fiat and others, will only affect the
company's sales in the coming quarters.
"We will see an uptick toward the fourth quarter of 2015,"
he said.
Revenue in the automotive sector "will improve and increase
significantly" in 2016, he added.
The company posted a net loss of 6.9 million euros ($7.4
million) in the first three months of 2015, which compared with
a net profit of 7.6 million euros in the same period last year,
on sales of 205 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a loss of 3.3
million euros on sales of 207 million.
But the company said despite falling demand for personal
navigation devices, sales of sports products and fleet
management data products were growing and maintained its
full-year forecast for sales of 1 billion euros and earnings per
share of 0.20 euros.
TomTom's shares were up 3 percent at 7.97 euros by 0840 GMT,
taking the price gain this year up by more than 41 percent,
first on major orders from Volkswagen and more recently on media
reports that Nokia might be planning to sell its
rival mapping business HERE.
Analysts believe TomTom could benefit from a sale of HERE,
depending on the buyer, if it leaves the Dutch company as the
only remaining independent player in the digital mapping
business.
