AMSTERDAM, April 19 TomTom, the Dutch navigation systems company, on Tuesday reported first-quarter growth at the automotive and digital mapping licensing businesses that are widely seen as its future, while its consumer GPS sales continued to shrink.

Overall revenue was 217 million euros ($246 million), up from 205 million euros in the same period a year ago, but missing a company-published analyst consensus estimate of 224 million euros.

Net profit swung to 4.8 million euros from a loss of 6.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2015, ahead of analyst estimates for a tiny loss this quarter. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)