AMSTERDAM, April 19 TomTom on Tuesday reported first-quarter growth at the automotive and digital mapping licensing businesses that are widely seen as its future, while its consumer GPS sales continued to shrink.

The Dutch navigation systems company reported a rise in overall revenue to 217 million euros ($246 million) from 205 million but fell short of a company-published analyst consensus estimate of 224 million.

It reported a net profit of 4.8 million euros following a loss of 6.9 million a year earlier, beating analyst estimates which called for a tiny loss.

TomTom's digital map competitors include Google and former Nokia subsidiary HERE, which was purchased by Audi, BMW and Daimler last August for 2.9 billion euros.

TomTom's map customers include Apple, Uber and Volkswagen, among others. It collaborates with Bosch on integrating computer-assisted driving technologies into cars.

"We're excited to be playing a role in helping the automotive industry to bring (self-driving cars) closer to reality," CEO Harold Goddijn said on a call with reporters.

The company repeated a 2016 revenue target of 1.05 billion euros, and forecast adjusted earnings per share to grow by 10 percent to 23 euro cents.

($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jason Neely)