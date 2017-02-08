(Writes through with context) By Wout Vergauwen Feb 8 Dutch digital-mapping company TomTom forecast a further decline in annual revenue this year, sending its shares down by seven percent on Wednesday. With its consumer electronics and satellite navigation businesses threatened by smartphones, TomTom has focused on doing deals with automakers and its telematics or car fleet management business. Adjusted net profit in the last three months of the year halved as a decline in sales at its biggest division, personal navigation devices (PNDs), eclipsed strong growth in automotive and telematics. Annual revenue was 987.3 million euros ($1.05 billion), slightly above the company's lowered forecast of 980 million euros made in October. The Amsterdam-based company expects 2017 revenues in the 925-950 million euro range, down 4-6 percent year-on-year, while forecasting a two cents increase in adjusted EPS to around 0.25 euros. "The main thing you'll see happening this year is a continuing shift from low margin consumer product income to high margin software and service income," Chief Executive Harold Goddijn told journalists on a call. Consumer revenues, which account for roughly 60 percent of annual sales, are expected to continue their decline into 2017, the company said, while the company expects its telematics and automotive units to drive margins. The segments are expected to grow by "around 10 percent" and "over 20 percent" respectively. In automotive, where TomTom has partnered with Uber and Apple and competes with German digital map maker HERE, annual sales were up 25 percent as past deals with carmakers started to bear fruit. TomTom said it closed the year with an automotive order intake exceeding 300 million euros, up significantly on the 200 million euros the company reported as late as November. "We view the automotive business as the single largest driver of upside over coming years," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note, adding that this mitigates any short-term guidance disappointment. Consumer sales, which include PNDs, fell 13 percent to 152.3 million euros ($162.6 million) for the final quarter. Adjusted net profit was 11.3 million euros in the quarter, falling short of analysts' average estimate of 12.4 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri/Keith Weir)