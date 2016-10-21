AMSTERDAM Oct 21 TomTom, the digital mapping company, said on Friday third-quarter core earnings rose 1 percent, as falling sales of its personal navigation devices were offset by growth in its higher-margin automotive businesses.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 1 percent to 33.1 million euros ($36 million) from the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 239 million euros.

The company on Oct. 13 cut its full year sales target to 980 million euros ($1.1 billion), from 1.05 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)