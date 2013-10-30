AMSTERDAM Oct 30 TomTom NV : * Q3 Net result 11 mln euros vs average forecast in Reuters poll Of 6.02 mln euros * Says group revenue of 244 million euros Vs Q3 2012 274 million euros * Expect to deliver full-year revenue towards the upper end of guidance of between 900 mln-950 mln euros * Says expects adjusted EPS of around 0.25 euros (previously around 0.20 euros)