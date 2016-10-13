AMSTERDAM Oct 13 TomTom on Thursday warned that sales of its personal navigation devices had been weaker than expected in Europe and cut its full year sales target to 980 million euros ($1.1 billion), from 1.05 billion euros.

But the company said high-margin services offerings are growing, and it expects it will still meet a full-year target for adjusted per share earnings of 0.23 euros per share. ($1=0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)