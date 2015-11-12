BRIEF-Agnico Eagle announces $220 mln sale of common shares to one institutional investor
* Announces US$220 million sale of common shares to one institutional investor
AMSTERDAM Nov 12 TomTom, the navigation company, said on Thursday it had signed a multi-year deal to provide Uber with digital maps for the software used by its drivers.
It is the latest contract win for the Dutch company, which also provides maps for Volkswagen and or Apple's iPhone, among others.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Whitebox Advisors LLC reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of March 15 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZq2aF] Further company coverage: