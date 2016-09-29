UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to read Thursday, paragraph 1)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 Navigation services provider TomTom NV said on Thursday it has won a contract to supply Volvo AB trucks in Europe with mapping and traffic data.
The Amsterdam-based company also said it has expanded its traffic data contract with Volkswagen AG to cover all of the German automaker's Skoda models over the course of 2017.
TomTom traffic data has previously been available for Volkswagen-branded vehicles as well as Volkswagen-owned brands Audi, Porsche and Bentley. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources