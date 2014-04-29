April 29 (Reuters) -

* Tomtom nv tomtom to acquire dams tracking in france

* Tomtom nv - has signed an agreement with diffusion artistique et musicale sas ("dams") to take over dams tracking

* Tomtom nv - transaction is expected to be completed in coming month and will add 27,000 subscriptions to tomtom telematics` installed base.