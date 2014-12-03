Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO Dec 3 A Japanese toy maker Tomy Co Ltd on Wednesday said it would dissolve a capital tie-up with private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP.
Tomy also said it would buy back its own shares following the dissolution.
TPG owns 4.6 percent of Tomy, in which it first invested in 2007.
TPG declined to comment. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:
* Harmony and NextDecade agree to pursue merger; NextDecade a leader among U.S. LNG project developers