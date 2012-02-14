* Plans scheduled refinery maintenance in Jan-June

* Hopes refinery shutdown won't be necessary- exec (Adds details)

TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese refinery group TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, in which Exxon Mobil has a stake, said on Tuesday it would announce by the end of the year at the earliest its plans to meet government rules on improving its efficiency.

The government has asked refiners to increase their percentage of residue cracking units to crude distillation units (CDUs) by March 2014 to handle cheaper, heavier oils in order to boost the competitiveness of its refineries.

TonenGeneral, which has 836,000 barrels per day crude refining capacity, is the second-ranked refiner in Japan and has a residue heavy oil cracking ratio of 7.4 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

The company has to improve the ratio to 10.7 percent by the end of March 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

"No decisions have been made as of yet, and I do not anticipate making any kind of announcement in this regard until the very latter part of 2012 at the earliest," TonenGeneral director David Csapo told reporters.

To meet the government directives, refiners will either have to close existing CDUs or build new, costly facilities that can process residue, but a shrinking domestic market offers little incentive for investors.

Csapo said he hoped the company would not have to close any refineries, which include a joint venture with Mitsui Oil.

"We are very confident about the ability of these facilities to compete in the Japan market as well as to capture export opportunities when those are available," he said.

"So we are very hopeful that our strong competitive position is going to preclude the need for refineries to close."

Csapo said the group is expected to post slightly lower profits from oil refining and marketing in the first half of this year due to scheduled refinery maintenance.

In January, TonenGeneral bought back a $4 billion controlling stake from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, at a time when domestic oil demand is shrinking and Japanese refinery products are unable to compete with rivals located closer to developing economies.

Exxon Mobil will retain a 22 percent voting share in the Japanese oil refiner, down from 50 percent, with the 302 billion yen ($3.94 billion) transaction set to be completed by June 1. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Miral Fahmy)