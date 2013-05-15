BRIEF-Wells Fargo commits $60 bln to create at least 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 15 TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, Japan's second biggest refiner, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a total of 600,000 tonnes of U.S. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the latest case of Japanese firms seeking a cheaper alternative to Middle East LPG.
TonenGeneral said in a statement that an LPG purchase contract with Enterprise Products Partners of the United States is linked to a benchmark price in North America, but did not specify the contract's duration.
U.S. gas prices have come under pressure from an oversupply of natural gas, including shale gas. Traditionally, users in Asia rely for the bulk of their imports on Middle East LPG.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
AVALON, Feb 28 The overall reliability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets is being pulled down by initial versions of the aircraft which do not perform as well as more recently delivered jets, the Pentagon's head of the F-35 programme said on Tuesday.