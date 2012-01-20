TOKYO Jan 20 ExxonMobil group Japan-based oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Friday it will terminate its 50-50 lithium-ion battery separator film joint venture with Toray Industries Inc.

TonenGeneral said it would be best for the venture to become a wholly owned unit of Toray, adding that the move was unrelated to its parent Exxon's recent announcement that it is considering a change in its capital relationship with TonenGeneral, in which it has a 50.02 percent stake.

TonenGeneral said the venture would be terminated on Jan. 31 and it expects to post special profit of about 16.4 billion yen ($213 million).

ExxonMobil is in talks to sell most of its 50 percent stake in Japanese refiner TonenGeneral in a deal that could be worth as much as $5 billion, sources have told Reuters.

($1 = 77.0700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)