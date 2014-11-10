JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Monday first-half operating profit grew 9.3 percent as import tariff hikes and cost cuts partially offset the effects of low sugar prices.

Operating profit for the six months to September rose 9.3 percent to 1.5 billion rand ($134 million) in the same period last year. ($1 = 11.1960 South African rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)