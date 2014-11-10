UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Monday first-half operating profit grew 9.3 percent as import tariff hikes and cost cuts partially offset the effects of low sugar prices.
Operating profit for the six months to September rose 9.3 percent to 1.5 billion rand ($134 million) in the same period last year. ($1 = 11.1960 South African rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources