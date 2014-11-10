Nov 10 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :

* Revenue of R8.073 billion (2013: R7,854 billion) +2.8 pct for six months ended Sept 30, 2014

* Operating profit of R1.510 billion (2013: R1.381 billion) +9.3 pct for six months ended Sept 30, 2014

* Headline earnings of R773 million (2013: R663 million) +16.6 pct for six months ended Sept 30, 2014

* Interim dividend of 170 cents per share (2013: 150 CPS) +13.3 pct