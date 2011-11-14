* Diluted headline EPS at 462.6 cents vs 468.9 cents

* Sees 14 pct rise in 2011/11 sugar output

* Boosts interim dividend by 9 pct (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 South Africa's agri-processing business Tongaat Hulett posted flat first-half earnings on Monday and said it expects a 14 percent increase in sugar output for the year.

Tongaat said diluted headline earnings per share for the six-months period to end-September totalled 462.6 cents, compared with 468.9 cents last year.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off, financial and non-trading items.

Tongaat has interests in land management and property development, but its main business is sugar production and milling.

The company, which has operations in South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Swaziland, said revenue rose to 6.027 billion rand ($765 million) from 4.72 billion rand last year.

Tongaat said its expects sugar production for the 2011/12 year to total 1.150 million tonnes from about 1 million tonnes in the previous year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 120 cents per share, compared with 110 cents last year.

Tongaat shares have fallen nearly 16 percent so far this year, compared with a flat Johannesburg's All-share Index . ($1 = 7.875 South African Rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Phumza Macanda)