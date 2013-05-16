UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 16 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Thursday it expected headlines earnings per share for the year to rise more than 14 percent, lifted in part by increased sugar production.
The agri-processing company said in a trading statement sugar production rose by 9 percent to 1.25 million tons with major increases in Zimbabwe - the latest sign of an agricultural recovery in the country. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources