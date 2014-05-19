May 19 Jiangsu Tongding Optoc-Electronic Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in an information technology firm via share issue for 115.1 million yuan ($18.47 million)

* Says to resume trading on May 20

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myp49v; link.reuters.com/nyp49v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)