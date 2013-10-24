Oct 24 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 42.5 percent y/y at 188.3 million yuan ($30.9 million)

* Says profit up as insulin unit restructuring led to higher revenue, profit

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/puf24v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0835 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)