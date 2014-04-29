BRIEF-3SBio says its chairman entered into a share purchase agreement with CS Sunshine Investment
* Chairman of co entered into a share purchase agreement with CS Sunshine Investment Limited
April 29 Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 11.2 percent y/y at 210.8 million yuan ($33.71 million)
* Said on Monday that it signed with Pure Biologics sp. z o.o. a cooperation agreement concerning commercialization of results of Pure Biologics research and development related to the new tools for an in vitro diagnostics
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin