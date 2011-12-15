BRIEF-Mercialys renews partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017
* Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea's Hanwha Group said on Thursday it was considering buying Tong Yang Life Insurance.
Its holding firm Hanwha Corp said in a regulatory filing that no decision had been made on the matter yet.
Tong Yang's majority stakeholder Vogo Fund is seeking to sell its up to 60.7 percent stake in the insurer, seen worth around 986 billion won ($852.76 million).
Hanwha Group already runs life insurance unit Korea Life Insurance.
($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.
LONDON, Feb 7 The world's $544 trillion derivatives market warned on Tuesday of potential market disruption without a six-month phase-in for a new rule requiring trades to be backed by cash in case of default.