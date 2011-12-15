SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea's Hanwha Group said on Thursday it was considering buying Tong Yang Life Insurance.

Its holding firm Hanwha Corp said in a regulatory filing that no decision had been made on the matter yet.

Tong Yang's majority stakeholder Vogo Fund is seeking to sell its up to 60.7 percent stake in the insurer, seen worth around 986 billion won ($852.76 million).

Hanwha Group already runs life insurance unit Korea Life Insurance.

($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)